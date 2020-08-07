Baribote fumes at Pinnick over Anambra FA election

Former second vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Victor Rumson Baribote, has blasted Amaju Pinnick, NFF President public interview over the Anambra FA election takeover while also calling for transparency and accountability in all his administrative dealings with Nigeria Football.

Baribote raged: “Following Amaju’s opinions on TVC yesterday, it’s so unfortunate that with the kind of position he’s holding, he can come outside on a public National TV and mislead Nigerians. Firstly, he said sporting activities have been suspended in Nigeria and do you also remember that the same NFF through the league organized the virtual meeting of clubs adopted the PPG format, do you also realize that the same NFF directed the National League to have their congress to decide no relegation, no promotion.”

“NFF have now set up a committee that you want to go and inaugurate in Anambra forgetting that sporting activities have been suspended, why is he informing Nigerians wrongly, Nigeria Football Federation is not your personal estate as the name implies, you are holding in trust for the good people of Nigeria, you have to be very careful, there’s difference between personal issues and official matters, if you have anything to settle with Ifeanyi Uba, it’s not through this way. The man deserves some respect,” Baribote called out.

“I’m the Chairman of my own club, I own my club that have played in the premiership, so playing in the premiership I know what it takes and means, people that have provided that platform for you to be president of Nigeria Football Federation deserves some respect, you are to serve those people.”

“Coming to tell Nigerians you have control is out of place, you don’t have control, the only control you have over your affiliates is to approve their status, once you have approved it, you don’t have any hold again, you can’t recognize or un- recognize affiliates election, it’s very clear. FIFA cannot recognize or un-recognize NFF and you talking about people supervising elections in Warri, who supervised the CAF and FIFA elections.”