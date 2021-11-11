Barnawa Rotary Club, Forte Charity donate medical equipment to hospital

Rotary Club of Barnawa has partnered with Forte Charity for Inspiration United Kingdom to donate medical equipment worth over N700,000 to Taimakon Hospital Narayi, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The medical equipment donated to the hospital for the use of the Bayan Dutse, Narayi community; include oxygen tank (regulator, gas and trolley), autoclave eng, sonicade machine, weighing scale for baby and adult, blood pressure apparatus, ambulance kit bag for baby and adult and maternity delivery bed.

Speaking while handing over the medical equipment to the chief medical director of the Taimakon Hospital, president of the club, Rotarian Kyuma Kennedy Yibin, said the donations form part of Rotary International areas of focus, which has to do with disease and community development.

She said: “It is good to be good, which is why Taimakon Hospital was chosen for the donation of these hospital equipment. This hospital has been good to the community. Rotary is about giving back to the community, and touching lives. Rotary donates, gives, supports, so that people can benefit and others can be inspired to give back to their communities too.

“Our daddy, the medical director of Taimakon Hospital, has been doing humanitarian work for long. With this medical equipment, he would be able to cater for the people in the community. This is part of the seven areas of focus for Rotary International which has to do with disease and community development.”