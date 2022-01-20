Baro port: FG’s narrow rail track’s approval will boost trading – Minister

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has commended the President and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the approval of the construction of a narrow gauge rail track from Minna to Baro with an extension to the Baro River Port in Niger state, which he described as a major milestone in infrastructure development.



He noted that the approval, which is an attestation to President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to infrastructure development, would boost trading, mining and agro allied activities in and around the state and improve the efficiency of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Mu’azu stated this on Thursday when he played host to the management team of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Chief George Moghalu, who paid him a courtesy visit.



Sambo also said he was sure of increased success in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing with the pedigree of the Minister, Mr.Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN who he referred to as his brother.

The minister thanked the NIWA team for the courtesy visit and their best wishes for him, while pledging to continue the bond of relationship with NIWA his former office, which he described as a family relationship and also promised to give them support where necessary



Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Chief George Moghalu, had told the minister that they were in his office to congratulate him on his appointment as the Minister of State for Works and Housing and wish him well in his new assignment. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Mu’azu Jaji Sambo as Minister of State for Works and Housing, adding that it was a right choice, having been privileged to witness his dedication and efficiency while at NIWA.