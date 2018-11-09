Baro Port: NIWA urges immediate installation of cargo handling equipment

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, has directed the contractor handling the installation of the cargo handling equipment at the Baro River Port, to immediately move to site to commence work before year-end.

The General Manager Public Affairs, NIWA, Tayo Fadile, in a statement in Lokoja, said Mamora gave the order when he visited the Baro River Port to inspect facilities at the site.

According to the statement, Mamora, during the visit, promised the contractor that NIWA will reconstruct the bad portion of the road leading to Baro in two weeks time for easy movement of equipment and personnel to the River Port.

Olabanji, a representative of the company handling the installation of the cargo handling equipment, while receiving the NIWA boss, said the recent flood and the bad road leading to Baro was what delayed installation of the cargo handling equipment at the Port on time.

