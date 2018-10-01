Baru felicitates with petroleum products consumers at independence

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has felicitated with petroleum products consumers across the country on the occasion of the 58th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

Dr. Baru, who stated this in a release by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said he was pleased with the enviable role the NNPC plays in the national economy, assuring that the corporation would continue to surpass the expectations of Nigerians in meeting their energy needs.

Wishing motorists and other consumers of petroleum products a happy Independence anniversary, the NNPC GMD bid those of them who have chosen to travel during the celebration safe journey, adding that the corporation has emplaced strategies to ensure adequate supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, to ensure their convenience.

Dr. Baru stated in the release made available today in Abuja that the wholistic rehabilitation of depots and pipeline facilities embarked upon by NNPC across the country would ensure a long term sustained supply of petroleum products, admonishing communities hosting the corporation’s facilities to keep an eye on them to guard against vandals and economic saboteurs.

Ughamadu quoted Dr.

Baru in the release as informing that NNPC had 37-day PMS sufficiency, assuring that the corporation’s depots nationwide are wet with white products.

