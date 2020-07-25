Barutem indigenes condole governor AbdulRazaq over father’s death

The Barutem people on the platform of Barutem Patrotic Agenda (BPA) has expressed their sympathy to the governor of Kwara state AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over the death of his father.

The governor’s father AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho AbdulRazaq (SAN), died on Friday.

in statement signed Saturday by the President and the Publicity Secretary of BPA, Adam Sidi Oumar and Almajiri Umar Farouq Idris, respectfully prayed to God to give the entire family of AbdulRazaq fortitude to bear the lost.

The statement said: “The entire members of Barutem Patriotic Agenda (BPA) wish to express our deepest sympathies to the entire AbdulRazaq family. May God give you the comfort and peace that you seek and may the soul of Baba, Lawyer AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho AbdulRazaq (SAN) rest in Aljanatil Firdaus.

“No doubt, the entire Northern Nigeria has lost one of it’s prides.

“We pray Allah also grants the entire country, Northern Nigeria and Kwarans the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

