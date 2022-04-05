Baruwa greets Muslims on Ramadan, decries Abuja-Kaduna train attack

President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa has sent greetings to Nigerian Muslims as they commence the 30-day long Ramadan fast.

The religious obligation followed the sighting of the moon which signifies the commencement of the lunar month of Ramadan.

In statement released in Abuja on Monday, Baruwa called on the Muslims to continue to live up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity, kindness and generosity, adding that they should also maintain peaceful co-existence with their neighbours.

“Islam is a religion of peace that upholds the values of tolerance and mutual coexistence without a place for hatred and violence and we should remain guided by this principle,” he said.

Alhaji Baruwa also urged the Muslim community to use the occasion to pray for the unity and wellbeing of the country.

He also commiserated with the families who lost loved ones in the Kaduna- Abuja train attack and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“May Almighty Allah grant all Muslims the strength to successfully complete the fasting period,” the statement added.