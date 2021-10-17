BASEPA begins fumigation of Bauchi towns against malaria



Following the outbreak of malaria in Bauchi state in recent time, the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has begun fumigation of six local governments in the state against mosquitos.



The Director General of the agency Dr Ibrahim Kabir who flagged off the exercise Saturday at government house Bauchi explained that the fumigation was part of efforts to kill mosquitos that cause malaria.



According to him the spray of the mosquito killer would be conducted in six local governments of Bauchi, Katagum, Misau, Ningi, Jama’are and Dass.



He noted that the sum of N7 million was earmarked for the fumigation adding that this was the second time the present administration mandated the agency to carry out fumigation against mosquitos in parts of the state.



The DG explained that the chemicals to be used kills only the mosquitos and causes no harm to humans and other insects and animals ‘as it was intended to fight the malaria causing mosquitos.



Apart from that, Kabir said BASEPA enforces the monthly sanitation exercises in the state with a view to mitigating spread of hygiene related diseases.



In his remarks, governor Bala Mohammed represented by the secretary to the state government Barrister Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim expressed the commitment of the state government to safeguarding the environment and keeping Bauchi state clean.



He noted that aside the fumigation against diseases causing organisms, government has mandated BASEPA to also embark on tree planting in order to protect the state from environmental hazards.



While, the chairman of hamlets heads of Bauchi state and head of ‘Unguwar Ajiya’ (Ajiya quarters) in Bauchi state capital Malam Abubakar Nuhu lauded the agency for the exercise saying it came at a time many people in the state grapple with malaria.



He pointed out that there are 6, 468 hamlets (Unguwas) in the state calling on the government to extend the exercise to all of them and to also consider the vaccination of both children and the adults against malaria.