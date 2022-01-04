Bashir Tofa was an astute politician – Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has sent his condolences to the family of Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa who died on Monday.

Lawan in the message released Tuesday in Abuja commiserated with the government and people of Kano state on the demise of the late politician just as condoled with Tofa’s friends and political associates.

According to him, the death of Tofa, who he described as an astute politician, is a great loss to the country.

“My condolences to the family of Alhaji Bashir Tofa and to the Government and people of Kano State.

“Alhaji Tofa left his imprints as an astute politician, businessman and industrialist..

“His death is a great loss not just to the people of Kano State but to the entire country,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.