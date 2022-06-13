Bashmoh Homes partners NASU to deliver ‘cheaper’ housing

One of Nigeria’s leading property development firms, Bashmoh Homes has entered into a partnership with the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU), University of Lagos chapter with the aim of making home ownership very convenient for staff of the school.

During the official commissioning of the project at the weekend in Sojuolu town, Ifo local government area of Ogun state, Bashmoh Homes’ Head of Marketing and Corporate Development, Ifeoma Ekwenye said the high poverty level and bureaucratic bottlenecks, makes house ownership very expensive and cumbersome, hence the need for UNILAG’s NASU determination to partner with Bashmoh Homes.

According to her, the 25 acres of land was purchased by the Union, and then handed over to Bashmore Homes for development, noting that allocation of plots to various subscribers will begin by September, 2022.

“When we signed the partnership, we were very clear on the task ahead and the audacity of our ambition. This ambition was solidly rooted in our determination to deliver not just high quantity, but quality housing units built to the best global practice and at a price that will be quite affordable to UNILAG staff and other subscribers.

Ekwenyi, who used the opportunity to solicit for the support and cooperation of NASU’s Building Planning Committee, said Bashmoh Homes is facilitating access to decent and affordable housing across the country, promising that all subscribers to this new partnership will get the best at the completion of the project.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Chairman of NASU, University of Lagos Chapter, Comrade Ajibade Kehinde applauded Bashmoh Homes for its dedication towards making housing available for those who ordinarily do not have or dreamt of owning one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

