Basketball grassroots development my only target – NBBF President

The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mr.Igoche Mark, has again re-echoed his resolve towards grassroots development of Basketball, while admonishing elderly stakeholders to play advisory role rather than jostling for positions with the younger generation.

Mark spoke at a dinner organised at the weekend for players of round one, group C at the ongoing Mark D Ball Basketball Championship holding at the Package B, MKO Abiola stadium, Abuja.

The NBBF President took time to eulogise the founder of the defunct Gboko Heat, Philip Akiga, over advisory role the basketball stakeholder is currently playing.

“I have sworn long ago that my goal and target for Basketball in Nigeria is to develop this game from the grassroots, this I’m committed to do.The joy in my heart knows no bound whenever I see raw talents expressing themselves in the court. When I started Mark Mentors, it was replica of Gboko Heat, because they were perfect example for serious minds to emulate.

“Let me use the opportunity to thank Mr.Philip Akiga who I learn alot from in the past. I also want to thank him for his advisory role he has been playing towards developing this game, and I wish other elderly stakeholders can take after him by playing advisory role, rather than this tussle for leadership positions,” Mark said.

The NBBF Supermo thanked the founder of Mo Heat Basketball club, Mr. Mohammed Shehu, for organising the dinner for the players.