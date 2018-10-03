Basketball: Kwese basketball final 8 dunks off in Kano

The 2018 final 8 of the Kwese Premier Basketball League is set to dunk off with the best 8 teams from both Conferences, Savannah and Atlantic in Kano on Tuesday.

The Atlantic Conference play-offs ended in Lagos last weekend with Kwara Falcons of Ilorin retaining their title after beating rivals, Hoops & Read of Lagos in an exciting encounter on a day Nigeria Customs narrowly made their way into the top 4 to qualify for the Final 8 after beating Comets 66-59.

The Kwara side who were semi finalists last season were trailing the Lagos side owned by Olumide Oyedeji but they eventually won 96-90 to ensure they remain Conference champions heading into the Final 8 starting on Tuesday.

Newly promoted Anambra Flames overcame Police Batons 80-77 in their last game to confirm their qualification.

While Ibadan based Oluyole Warriors failed to qualify for the final 8 despite their crushing defeat of Delta Force 81-48.

In the Savannah Conference, Gombe Bulls, Kano Pillars, Bauchi Nets and AHIP Giants qualified from the Bauchi centre for the Final 8 of the 2018 KwesePBL.

Gombe Bulls won 4 straight games to become the first team in the finals with a game to spare against their arch rivals, Kano Pillars.

Only the top four teams from each Conferences head to the final 8 scheduled for Kano.

The KwesePBL is organised by the Tijani Umar-led faction of the NBBF and will run from Tuesday October 2 to Monday October 8 at the indoor Hall, Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano

