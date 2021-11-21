Basketball: Odaudu credits D’Tigers head coach for final 8 victory

Rivers Hoopers head coach Ogoh Odaudu has attributed his team’s success at the Final 8 in Abuja to the “unquantifiable tips” he learnt under D’Tigers head coach, Mike Brown, during the national team’s summer camp.

Odaudu said he executed some tactical and technical moves gotten from the Golden State Warriors associate head coach at the just concluded final 8 organized by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) in Abuja.

The KingsMen defeated Gombe Bulls 74-57 in the final to claim the title on Tuesday 16 November, 2021 with a 5-0 record.

“The icing on the cake was my experience in the summer with coach Mike Brown on the national team,” said Odaudu.

“The number of things I learnt from him is unquantifiable. I am trying as much to inculcate a lot of the things I learnt from him to this team and I can say he was a great part of what happened in the final. A lot of things we were running at the tournament are things I learnt from him in the camp.”

Rivers Hoopers have a 25-0 record in competitive games played in Nigeria. The last time the KingsMen lost a game was against Kwara Falcons (57-68) cfzat the Kwese Premier Basketball League Atlantic Conference Final 6 on August 21, 2017 in Ilorin.

