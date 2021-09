Rivers Hoopers beat Atlantic Conference rivals Kwara Falcons 57-43 to extend their unbeaten run to 7 games in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Basketball League in Akure.

On a day Rivers Hoopers struggled on shooting and committed too many turnovers, they had to depend on their defense and front court to get the job done.

Solomon Ajegbeyi led the way with 18 points while Victor Anthony Koko added 10 points.

Rivers Hoopers will play their last game against Ondo Raiders

