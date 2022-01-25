Basketball stakeholders condemn moves to scuttle NBBF elections

Concerned Basketball Stakeholders in Nigeria have decried moves aimed at disrupting the NBBF Elections slated for 31st January, 2022.

These individuals under the aegis of a so – called Association of ex-players, led by Ejike Ugbuaja, an acolyte of a candidate in the NBBF Elections on Tuesday stormed the Federal Ministry of Youths & Sports threatening to lead protests on the streets if the Ministry does not stop the elections.

At a time law abiding Nigerians are heaving a sigh of relief due to the upcoming elections that will bring the game back to normalcy for the benefits of our youths, it is disheartening to watch as these individuals plan to put a cog in the wheel of our collective progress.

Concerned Stakeholder, Hon Fubara Fibika, speaking from Portharcourt on Tuesday has this to say; “This is an unfortunate development. Nigerian basketball is too big for a group of disgruntled individuals to hold everyone to ransome. The Honourable Minister of Sports has taken the best line of action by allowing the NBBF to conclude its Congress and Electoral Process which was put on hold, at the request of the FMY&S, after it commenced in line with the provisions of the 2019 NBBF Constitution 3 months ago.

The credentials of those involved in this anti – social behavior is suspect. Aside Ejike Ugbuaja, who played at local and International level, the other members of this group are practical unknown with no pedigree and their mission is suspect”. The question is; what is their constituency, whom are they representing and are they eligible to vote at the NBBF Elective Congress?

Akeem Busari, spokesperson for Friends of Nigerian Sports (FNS, a group of sports journalists, Stakeholders and enthusiasts States; ” Are they the only ex players in Nigeria? Calling this group “Association of Ex Players” is an after thought because they are simply friends and followers of Igoche Mark who has declared his interest to contest in the NBBF Elections. Igoche Mark is a gentleman, who among others, is duly qualified to run for whatever position he chooses to and they should encourage him to complete a Nomination Form to join the race rather resort to a tactics of if we can’t have it then let it be damaged. Thank God the Electoral Committee in line with the authority granted to it by Congress has extended the deadline up till 27th January, 2022, for intending candidates to summit their Forms of Intent to contest any position of their choice”.

Other stakeholders also called on the FMY& S to disregard the threats from the group an concentrating on the task ahead.