BASL hands over $20,000, others found at Lagos Airport to owner

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Terminal has returned a bag containing the sum of twenty thousand dollars ($20,000.00) in two bundles, the sum of five hundred thousand naira (#500,000.00) in five bundles and other valuables found at the Airside of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos Terminal Two (MMA2).

Other items found in the bag was nine wristwatches in black and yellow pouches, a bead in a yellow bag, one eyeglasses in a yellow bag, pieces of jewelry in two golden purses, four bank cheques, eye drop, envelopes of different sizes, bundle of the Business cards belonging to the owner of the bag (names withheld), an identification card and a Samsung Note 20 Ultra.

Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL, Mikail Mumuni who disclosed this in a press statement Wednesday said the bag belonged to a prominent Nigerian (names withheld) who boarded an Arik Air flight from MMA2 to Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Monday, 30thAugust 2021.

According to the statement, “At about 1510hrs of 30th August 2021, a black bag that was forgotten inside a Coaster bus, used for conveying passengers at the Airside, with the number plate BDG 689 GW, was picked up by the driver of the bus, Mr. Emmanuel Eluu and brought to the Aviation Security (AVSEC) Airside Supervisor, Mr. Taiwo Adelakun.

“Eluu was accompanied by Gbadamosi Olasunkami (Operations, Airside Supervisor) and Oluwole Alonge(Operations, Airside Head of Shift) to ascertain what was kept in the bag and for safe keep.”

The BASL spokesman further added that the items were kept in security custody by Adelakun as instructed by the AVSEC Manager, Mr. Okeowo Olatunbosun and confirmed by Gbadamosi Olasunkanmi.”

He said the bag owner was contacted by the security supervisor on the instruction of the AVSEC Manager based on the phone number on the business card.