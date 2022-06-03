Bassa/Jos North bye-election: There was over-voting, PDP witness tells tribunal

A defense witness of Hon. Musa Agah, being the 1st respondent and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 2nd respondent, has confirmed to the National and State Houses of Assembly elections tribunal that there were over-voting at polling units in favour of the PDP.

The witness DW2 Mr. Kiyani Joel, led by defense counsel Edward Pwajok SAN, further adopted his statements on oath, and identified himself as PDP’s polling agent at Tudun Wada/Kabong ward.

Muhammad Adam Alkali, and his Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), are challenging INEC declaration and returned of Hon. Musa Agah, as winner of the 26th February, 2022, bye-election into the Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency.

The petitioners counsel, Yakubu Ruba SAN, while cross-examining the PDP witness asked whether he was aware of a high court judgments that said PDP have no structures to nominate any candidate for an election.

“I am not aware of exhibits P9a to P9d, (judgment and court ruling),” he said.

He further told the Tribunal that there were differences of accreditations on the results sheets and that of the BIVAS.

“In exhibit P2 the total number of accredited voters is 255, in exhibit P4a the total number of accredited voters is 257,” he said.

The defense witness said: “Yes there is difference and there is over-voting. The results has not be canceled, it was counted.”

Another defense witness Mr. Joel Philip, said he was one of PDP’s agents Ali Kazaure collation center, told the tribunal that results of three polling units were canceled.

“I dont know why the results were canceled,” he said.

“I don’t know why INEC collation officer put dash, dash, dash on the results sheets.

Another defense witness DW4 Pam Davo, PDP’s Collation Agents for Jos North LGA, told the tribunal that he received the results of Tudun Wada/Kabong and that of Naraguta ‘B’, on the 27th February, 2022, but INEC declaration results was dated 26th February, 2022 .

“Exhibit P8, (INEC form C8 results declaration) is dated 26th February, 2022,” he testified.

On the high court and court of appeal judgments dissolving the executive structures of PDP in Plateau state, the witness told the tribunal that he only heard of them on the news.

“Exhibits P9A to D, are duly issued by competent courts of authority. They are CTCs of Judgments,” he further testified.

The tribunal has adjourned till Friday, for continuation of defense.

