Bassa/Jos North bye elections and Jos North-north representation fallacy





The saying goes that leadership is all about influence and the centre piece of influence is character. Character means oneness where leaders and their words are expected to be the same because the electorate can follow the person they trust. In Jos North-north constituency, this narration is just a fairy tale as constituents groan under leaders that have failed to change their status for decades.

The aftermath of Bassa/Jos North federal constituency that went to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is a clear indication that imposition and impunity against the will of the people can only reward the stakeholders and the party with shocking defeat.

I am thrilled to come with this piece to draw the attention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders and leaders on the urgent need to change their stone age thinking by ensuring that unpopular an candidate is not installed in Jos North-North constituency in the next elections.

The constituents are of the opinion that the current member representating the good people of Jos North-north constituency Hon. Ibrahim Baba Hassan, a serving fourth term member, is due to bow out. His inability to stand on his feet to deliver good governance and work towards sustainaining the gains and secure the future of the unborn generations has been behind unanswered questions and an eye opener for the electorate to clamour for a new breed.

This has prompted agitations within the constituency that it is time for him to bow out to allow fresh breed to take over, having occupied this position for four consecutive terms – 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019. Since the fourth republic in 1999, delegates have been blamed and identified as the unifying factor as well as the root causes of leadership incapacitation. This is because most of them go for the highest bidder during primary elections leaving the electorate in confusion and this has continued to hinder the smooth running of our elections in Nigeria.



The Jos North-north constituency as it stands requires a sound and energetic lawmaker who is equipped in character and in learning. It is an unarguable discussion that the dream of the current APC to retain the constituency in the coming elections seems to be an illusion unless someone different from the current member wins the primaries.

The former deputy speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly whose bell rang victory for four consecutive terms will no doubt ring a woeful result if the rulling APC presents him again in 2023. The party leaders and stakeholders should take this as a strong submission otherwise the repeat of the just concluded Bassa/Jos North bye-election is inevitable.

As a concerned citizen who has lived in Unguwan Rogo, a suburb of Jos North local government area, for decades, I can hardly sight a single project initiated and successfully completed in his four years term as member representating Jos North-north constituency. The irony is that the successes and much acclaimed projects are sited only on the social media platforms of his influencers at the detriment of the downtrodden whose fate is still hanging on urgent regime change.

The truth be told that despite massive support he enjoys from the masses, he has failed to bring dividend of democracy to the downtrodden for decades. Consequently, with the increasing demand for quality representation by the electorate, presenting him as the APC candidate will be a replica of the just concluded election in Bassa/Jos North federal constituency. Not only him, as the battle for the next general elections is drawn many who have indicated interest to contest should be subjected to scrutiny to avoid the repeat of the current scenario.

The development of Jos North-north constituency is feasible only if the electorate are able to work towards an emergence of an accountable leadership by resisting all attempts by stakeholders to install unpopular candidates against the will of the people with their PVCs. Stakeholders and party leaders are the reasons we have been short changed and read the dividends of democracy only on the pages of newspapers.

Apart from Baba Hassan, we have many who had served as aides of both elected and political appointees in state and national levels but have nothing to show but are conspirators of our current turmoil. They have used the opportunities to trade with the future of the people of this very constituency as most of them cannot account for their stewardship. It is rather condemnable that some items and funds meant to empower the constituents are said to have been diverted for personal and selfish reasons.

As we approach the next elections, Jos North-north constituency must reflect and go back to history to guide their decision that only the best is voted into Plateau State House of Assembly to change the narratives. The good news is that many have indicated interest to contest this very position considered strategic to the lives of the people. For instance, under the rulling APC, people like Hon. Abdulkadir Hassan, Hon. Muhammad Shafiu Yaqub and Hon. Hassan Mai Madara have indicated interest to vie for this exalted office.

The opposition PDP is equally attracting aspirants like Hon. Abubakar Garba Mai Akwala, Hon. Bashiru Lawandi Datti and Hamisu Nuru Muhammad. Though legislators have no restricted tenures but as it stands in Jos-North constituency the electorate are raising their voices high that change is inevitable in 2023 because to them his success and acclaimed legislative interventions is a fallacy. They constituents of Jos North-north cannot boast of quality education, health care, empowerment orogrammes, employment opportunities, among other legislative interventions under Baba Hassan.

In Jos North-north constituency, it seems a man who enjoys the constituents’ overwhelming support and towering political figure appears to be missing in action after four consecutive terms as a lawmaker. It is in the light of the above that the rulling APC and stakeholders must understand the negative implications of allowing him to fly their ticket in 2023.

The essence of listing the above aspirants under the two leading parties is to serve as a warning signal that only a popular candidate who is accountable and acceptable to the masses will guarantee APC victory, otherwise it will be an illusion.

Ahmed, a concerned citizen, writes from Jos North local government area, Plateau state via [email protected].