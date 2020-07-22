Bassey, Green, Oshoala, others pay tributes to Ukaigwe

The Chairman of Akwa United Football Club of Uyo and foremost Nigerian newspaper proprietor, Etubom Paul Bassey, has joined other Nigerian prominent football stakeholders and international soccer stars to pay glowing tributes to the late board member of the Nigeria Women Football League, Henrietta Ukaigwe.

Bassey, in his tribute, said: “Adieu Henrietta, A farewell so cruel because it has come when it was not supposed to come. At a time when the revival of women football was gathering momentum when you were about to realise the manifestation, the fruits of your hard and long-fought battle for the glorification of women football, the angels called. We love you, Henrietta, Women football will miss you, Aisha mourns you, God loves you more. Adieu.

A former board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, former Commissioner for Sports, Rivers State, and former Chairman of Sharks FC of Port Harcourt, Barrister Christopher Green, in his tribute said: “Henrietta, I cannot believe it that you will leave us so soon. You played a huge role in my life and in my accomplishments in football. You were an angel on earth. Thank you for all the things you did for me. I know heaven has received yet another angel. Adieu, my sister. Rest in peace.

Also on the list of personalities who gave glowing tributes to the late Henrietta Ukaigwe, was a renowned sports journalist and chairman of Brila FM Radio, Dr. Larry Izamoje.

Izamoje, while giving his own tribute, quoted a Bible passage in Psalm 90: 12, which says: “Teach us to number our days….”

He noted, Henrietta figuratively used the journalism profession/female football as her ‘home’, she manifested all the qualities of the virtuous woman in Proverb 31. God will surely rest this good woman’s soul!

Also on the list was four times CAF African Woman Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, who described the late president of the Female Football Interest Group, as “a true mentor and a passionate supporter of the women’s game. May Almighty Allah grant her family the heart to bear this loss and may her soul Rest In Peace.