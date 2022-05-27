Bassey Otu wins APC governorship primary in Cross River

Senator Bassey Edet Otu has defeated Senator John Owan Enoh and Chief Chris Agara to emerge the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River state.

In the primary election which was concluded Thursday night at the UJ Esuene stadium, Calabar, Otu polled 811 votes while Owan Enoh and Agara scored 84 and 63 respectively.

The Chairman of the Primaries Election Committee, Mr. Nma Kolo, who declared Otu winner, said the Senator scored the highest number of votes cast at the primary election with 811 votes and would represent the party in the main governorship election next year.

The initial controversy which surrounded the clearance of the Odukpani-born Senator was quashed through a letter to that effect from the National Secretariat of the party.

The letter, which was signed by the National Publicity Secretary, HE Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, titled ‘Clearance of Bassey Edet Otu’, and addressed to the Chairman, 2022 Governorship Primary Election Committee, said the winner of the primary had been cleared.

“Please be informed that Mr. Bassey Edet Otu has been cleared to participate in the Governorship Primary Election.

“To this end, it will be appreciated if he is accorded all respect and privileges deserving of a Governorship aspirant in Cross Rivers State,” the letter stated.

For now, the contest would be between Senator Bassey Otu from the Southern part of the State and Senator Sandy Onor from Cross River Central who had earlier emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the same day.

