Batch C employment: Npower begins payment of 3-month stipends

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD) has approved the payment of three months’ backlogs of stipends for Npower non-graduate beneficiaries.

This was made public via the official Facebook handle of the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS).

Blueprint confirms that the payment will not be for “all non-graduate beneficiaries, but only for those who had undergone and successfully completed their training since the last year 2021”.

The announcement added that all Npower non-graduate trainees currently receiving training at different camps are apparently excluded from the batch that will be getting their backlogs payment any time soon.