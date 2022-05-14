Batch C employment: Npower gives crucial update

Npower has given update on the sudden change Of PPA and failed processing payment experienced by batch c stream 1 beneficiaries via their profile dashboard.

According to National Social Investment Management Scheme (NASIMS), the situation was due to network failure error.

The scheme in an update shared to clear the air regarding the situation via their website said, “We did not intentionally redeployed N’Power Batch C1 Beneficiaries, not at this point. Therefore, the sudden change of PPA and all processing payment recently changed to failed reading system error as encountered was as a result of network failure. please ignore the new PPA it changed to.”

The scheme assured affected beneficiaries that there is no cause for Alarm as its technical team are working to rectify it.

“Once that is done, Npower beneficiaries payment will be reinitiated. Please be patient. Thank you,” it said.

