Batch C employment: NPower gives update, initiates January stipend

After several months of waiting, the management of the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has initiated January Npower Batch C beneficiaries stipend.

According to Nasims, January payment process has been initiated and crediting of accounts is expected to begin at shortest possible time.

“kindly note that all 2021 outstanding payments will be cleared while current payments is in progress. Despite the challenges encountered, we appreciate your patience so far,” the management said.

NASIMS had earlier warned beneficiaries of Npower Programme to stay away from fake news.

This directives came as a result of fake cloned NASIMS profile sharing fake update on social media regarding stipends payment.