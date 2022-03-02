Battle with bilateral breast cancer: Victim cries out for help

A woman who has been down with cancer of the breast is crying out for help in order to live her normal life again. AGI ONDA reports that she needs three million naira for surgery.

Life for 33-year-old Agbani Veronica is, at the moment, one of agonising pain and despair. This is because the 33-year-old mother of one from Inwa-Imane community in Olamaboro local government area of Kogi state is currently having excruciating trauma following a life-threatening battle with bilateral breast cancer.

At first, the young lady started experiencing pinpoint pain at the left side of her armpit around May 2021. Before many days, the pain assumed a dreadful dimension.

Worrisomely, diagnosis for the ailment, which has almost completely chopped off her left bread, could not be done immediately. Rather, traditional herbal applications were used until that experiment with herbal medication resulted in abrasion of her nipple.

Veronica eventually attended the Comprehensive Health Centre, Shagari Quarters in Deidei area of Abuja Municipal Area Council and was advised to go for scanning at Lucas Hospital in Madalla.

In a chat with Blueprint she said, “By the time my husband was advised that we go for surgery at the General Hospital Wuse where we later went, the doctors said it was too late. They therefore referred us to the National Hospital where they did tissue biopsy,” she said while unable to hold back tears as she struggled in that emotion.

She said the second test has been done at the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital to qualify her for chemotherapy today Thursday, March 3, 2022. This left the young husband, Paul with the burden of how to raise money for treatment, accommodation and sundry challenges amidst the festering economic hardship surrounding the family.

According to Vero, “I have nobody to help me in this battle of life. My father has three wives and 17 children. All of them are barely surviving the present hardship and can’t possibly assist me in this condition.”

Veronica and got married on December 26, 2017. Together, they have a daughter by the name Peculiar. The trauma of the last 10 months plus has however taken almost all there is to make them happy, having spent their meager earnings on treating the ailment.

The challenge presently is that Veronica would need between N2 and N3 million to enable her undergo a chemotherapy, dressing and surgery in a specialist hospital.

Looking disconsolate and exhausted on her sick bed, Veronica is calling on public-spirited Nigerians to look her way and restore her confidence to a life after the cancer trauma. To her, nothing is impossible before God as she noted that God would always use mankind with humanitarian heart to address hopeless conditions like hers.

Apostle Samuel Arikwu, founder and president-general of Ohewem Global Foundation (OGF), who took this reporter to Dakwa in Niger state, where the young lady is domiciled, with the aim of exploring the possibility of seeking help for her said those with charity heart should donate to Veronica through the details below: Stephen Veronica (First Bank – 3040805462) or call her on 08154840465 or her husband (Paul) on 07038167461.