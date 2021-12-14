Bauchi APC crisis: Court has restrained Misau as APC chairman – Adamu



A High Court sitting in Bauchi state has ordered an interim injunction, restraining the Bauchi state chairman – elect Babayo Aliyu Misau, from being inaugurated.

The court, according to a statement also order Misau to stop parading himself as the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Bauchi state alongside other executives, pending the hearing and determination of the motion already before the court.

The order came following the suit no BA/325/2021, which was instituted by some party members; Hon Sanusi Kunde, Sarkin Noma Adamu, Dr Auwal Mohammed, Idris Buba Idris and Alhaji Hassan as plaintiffs.

The court order which was made available to newsmen Tuesday in Abuja, by the Chairman of the Bauch APC Stakeholders Forum, Sarkin Noma Adamu, said they had gone to court to express their displeasure over the way and manner they were treated by the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, who had allegedly gone against the consensus of stakeholders in Bauchi state by insisting on hoisting Misau as the substantive Chairman of the party in State.

The Hon. Justice MA Sambo court order also listed the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the national level, Chairman Bauchi State APC Screening and Selection Committee, the Honorable Minister of Education Adamu Adamu and Jibrin Danga as defendants.

Hon. Sanusi Aliyu Kunde emerged as the Bauchi State APC consensus candidate in the nationwide APC congress held on October 16, 2021, but in a twist of events the Selection Committee announced Babayo Misau as Chairman against the wish of the stakeholders.

