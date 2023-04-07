Bauch governor Bala felicitates with Christians

The Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday felicitated with the Christian community in the state on this year’s Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

The governor in a goodwill message said Easter “is observed annually by Christians to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ where Christian brothers and sisters equally participated as testimony to the life and time of Jesus Christ.”

He recalled that during his lifetime, Jesus Christ preached peace, honesty and love for one another and enjoined Christians to imbibe “these virtues and put them into practice” irrespective of their religious inclinations.

“As we mark this year’s Easter, I wish to, on behalf of myself and the government of Bauchi state, extend my warm and sincere message of goodwill to the good people of the state. I would like to appeal for sober reflection and self-evaluation by all with a view to knowing how well we relate with our creator and fellow human beings during the last one year and make amends where necessary.”

The governor called on the people to bury their ethnic, religious or political differences and live in peace and harmony with one another for the current relative peace in the state to be sustained.

