Bauch gov Bala thumbs up Buhari on housing scheme

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting Family Homes Limited to initiate housing projects geared towards addressing the housing deficit across the country.

The governor gave the commendation when board members of the Family Homes Limited paid him a condolence visit over the death of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Fatima Aliyu Usman, at Ramat House, Bauchi.

He noted that the revitalisation of the operations of the firm by the federal government “is helping many state governments to tackle their challenges in the housing sector.”

“Family Homes has become a household name in Bauchi, we are very happy with you and by extension very happy with Mr. President for bringing this initiative that is reducing housing deficit in Nigeria especially in Bauchi.

“The project of Family Homes is assisting states to connect with the federal government in reducing challenges in housing sector,” he said.

He expressed the desire of his administration to establish more partnerships with development partners for the overall development of the state.

On his part, the commissioner for housing and environment, Hamisu Mu’azu Shira, lauded the firm for extending its services to the state.

Shira said the visit was an indication of the good and mutual partnership existing between the state government and the Family Homes.

The leader of the delegation, Ambassador Muhammad Jimba, commiserated with the governor over the death of his mother-in-law, describing it as “a great loss” to the family.