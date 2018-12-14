Bauchi 2019: Ahmed and the visual fallacy

A recipe for professional disaster is when a person becomes too overzealous and hidebound in the face of a fast changing and increasingly sophisticated world. People often go down the drain to an extent they cannot define their limitations in order to appropriately position themselves in the scheme of things.

The intricacies of life require that we all remain steadfast in our individual callings so as to be able to give justification of our actions and inactions. More than ever, people can easily fall between the cracks of their self-indulgence. It is no longer fashionable to perpetuate extreme trick of the eyesight.

Time being too precious and inestimable commodity to fritter away, but some people’s attitudes appeal for an irresistible and compelling time sucking attention and not to simply dignify the subjects but to set records straight and educate the people not to be beguiled, bamboozled, and fall victims of such shenanigans which they may sadly regret in later time when they’ve dangerously committed an irredeemable mistake of their lives.

In essence, there is an urgent need to give some clarification to the recent defection of Barr. Ahmed Umar Farouk from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and his subsequent nomination as the party’s deputy gubernatorial candidate in the March 2, 2019 governorship election in Bauchi state.

The action of the gentleman barrister might come off as quite disgusting but it is neither a crime nor aberration for anyone to align with a particular political party of his choice and to even further become its deputy governorship candidate. As such, Mr. Ahmed did not commit any crime. However, aside the argument that our man is exercising his civil rights, what is of more concern is the manner in which he exhibits a rather strange, if not reckless, enterprise of attempting to hoodwink Bauchi citizens for a selfish political gain. It is sad that the learned gentleman would agree to reduce himself to a letter writer of a ridiculous grade at a time he ought to tell people what he has in stock for them as deputy gubernatorial candidate in the state.

One asks, doesn’t he have anything to say apart from writing such laughable letter?

Ahmed had written an open letter to the Governor of Bauchi state, Barr. Muhammed Abdullahi Abubakar, disguising under the nom de guerre of the Concerned Citizens of Bauchi State instead of the People’s Redemption Party in whose interest he might have penned down his infamous letter.

It leaves little hope for upcoming generations of young Bauchi citizens for a self-acclaimed legal luminary who is expected to reasonably understand the legal workings of democracy as it concerns lawful political engagements to have reduced himself to the ridiculous extent of criticizing the defection of the former Governor of Bauchi state, Malam Isa Yuguda, from the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) to the APC and Governor Abubakar for accepting and welcoming him into the APC’s fold.

It begs the big question of whether or not the duo err in the process.

Of course, Bauchi State Government has set up a committee to look into the eight years regime of Malam Yuguda in which Barrister Ahmed was a member of the committee which has since submitted its reports to the government for onward action within its jurisdiction. It is interesting and satisfying that this report is not at the direct supervision of the governor as an individual. The government of Governor Abubakar recognizes government as a system, and prefers to run it as a process.

Laughable enough, Isa Yuguda has taken the matter to court challenging the jurisdiction of the committee and other related matters.. And to educate the self-acclaimed barrister, addressing or tempering with any matter that’s before the competent court would amount to the contempt of court and, therefore, Governor Abubakar doesn’t have any jurisdiction to adjudicate on the pending case.

I hope you learnt something here?

Equally, this development does not in any way strip Malam Isa of his right to associate with any political party he is willing to identify with and at a time he so wishes.

Gov. Abubakar too does not pretend to have the power to stop or deny him or anyone of their rights to come into the APC.

This basic civil literacy is so much essential in politics. Quite curiously, Ahmed seems not to be conversant with this vital knowledge, little wonder his disparaging disposition.

And again, how could a practical product of decamping have the gut to criticize someone for decamping? This is hypocrisy taken too far.

Barrister Ahmed in exercising his civil right like that of Isa Yuguda, decided to decamp to the PRP not because of anything else, but due to his personal conviction that things are not working the way he expected and by the way is not for the benefit of the generality of the people of Bauchi state. Information is rife that he is merely trying to hoodwink the people with his letter for his personal benefit. Isa Yuguda had legally decamped to the APC. He has done this without Umar being furious about it?

Let Ahmed Umar know that, in Bauchi state, governance is run as a system that is independent of the political parties and there is no iota of discretion in linking the two. In other words, it is disingenuous to attempt to establish any link between Malam Isa’s decamping to the APC with the report on his stewardship because the two are clearly different things and have no relationship whatsoever and should be treated as such. One is currently a legal affair while the other is party affair.

Isa Yuguda was in the GPN before his journey to the APC and he was not a threat to the PRP until he joined the ruling APC.

Although he appears to have suddenly forgotten that he was in the BACYWARD and part of the government he is now condemning simply because he is now a running mate to Ali Pate of PRP. Equity begets clean hands and until facts are established, Barr Ahmed may need to be circumspect with his epistles.

In a little admonition, campaigns should be issue base as no amount of false accusation will make the people of Bauchi state change their minds in voting whom they have tested and trusted.

It was desperation and egotism that took Ali Pate out of the APC. He was not fighting for the people of Bauchi state or the APC as he claimed but for his individualistic psyche and those that joined the bandwagon including Mr. Barrister who possesses the same character and only time can tell as none of them deserves the mandate of the people of the state.

Under the stewardship of Governor Abubakar, the Boob’s your uncle syndrome is no longer existing. Contract inflating is alien, and above all, the state treasury is shielded from the usual hand dipping and with remarkable projects executed and ongoing. It’s enough justification that we are in safer hand and those against the administration are doing so because it’s no longer business as usual.

Sunusi writes from Bauchi.

