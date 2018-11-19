Bauchi 2019: The choices before us   By Abubakar Suleimanu

It is certainly beyond questioning that, salt of the earth manifestations from the Attahiru Jega-led electoral revolution in 2015 did set up a paradigm shift in both the conduct of the electoral processes and the pattern of governance in our country at all levels. As one of the beautiful attributes of democracy, at a stipulated time frame, voters have the chance to re-elect those who have performed and met their yearnings and aspirations. On the other hand, voters have the liberties to reject those who have failed in making good their promises to the them.

Yes, democracy is alluring and flourishing. It is now three months till another rounds of election and the voting population is set to exercise their franchise in electing the candidates of their choice. A close look at the last election shows that those who participated in the 2015 general election have discovered that the selling point is now the integrity of the individual candidates and the acceptability of one’s political clout.

It was indeed paradigm shift from what used to be an arena where godfatherism, financial buoyancy, and the power of incumbency were the determining factors and acceptability yardsticks of one’s chances of clinching political power.

It is therefore proper to say that, during the 2015 elections, a precedent was indeed set, in that, voters’ prerogative to choose their leaders became firmly established. In this connection, the voter has reasonably become more effectively equipped on one hand to hold leaders accountable to their mandates and, also, to equally refuse certain aspirants deemed to be lacking in character and the necessary track records from taking any leadership position.

This is the power and beauty of democracy.

Now that the 2019 polls are approaching, some groping politicians who appear to be unmindful of this glorious experience and are unfortunately going down the line of the old methods of attempting to swindle the electorate will have to rethink. It is unlikely that today’s enormously enlightened political settings will favor much political frauds.

A classical example of this development is, perhaps, most glaring here. This writer admits that his bias for Bauchi state as a case in point is indeed deliberate. The Jewel in the Savannah is where my concern goes because it is the only state I can boldly call mine. Therefore, as a son of the land, I must give my frank opinion on the choices before the good people of Bauchi so that our transitioning from political laxity becomes a model for others. I believe we are ceasing to be ‘babes in woods’.

You see, elections are here again. Yet, it is rather unfortunate that those who lost out at all levels in the 2015 elections in Bauchi state do not quite understand the extent and dimensions of their defeats. A number of what many now refer to as serial losers do not seem to care about or wish to accept the will of God. Facts emerging from their camps indicate that they are now devising means of creating internal wranglings and political bump heads all in a bid to secure some relevance and acceptance come 2019. Of course, every student of Bauchi politics clearly understands that this is practically impossible.

Governor Muhammed Abdullahi Abubakar was chosen by the APC as the most saleable brand for the party and equally the most qualified person among the contenders to move the state forward from the shackles of misgovernance occasioned by his predecessors who had misruled the state as their personal estate. Bauchi suffered one of the worst rape on its treasury under their watch.

The state’s treasury was siphoned through various conduits. Internal and external debts were hitting the ceiling even as the coffers was being emptied. The Bauchi workers’ salaries became a matter of privileges.

In the light of this horrible past, no one needed a PhD to imagine the magnitude of the challenges which Gov. Abubakar inherited. He was indeed “unlucky” to come at a time when federal allocation to the state was at its worst. However, the performers in the people’s governor came out and ensure the most revolutionary turnaround.

Unlike in some states where workers were dying in droves due to nonpayment of salaries despite their governors being given bailout from excess crude refunds, Gov. Abubakar is putting smiles on the faces of the state workforce. Little wonder he has been receiving ovations and eulogies from well-meaning individuals and groups including our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, for not only offsetting salary backlog and prompt payment, but the quantum of projects he has initiated for the betterment of the state and its economic revival.

Sadly, poisoned by penny pinching politics and apparently dissatisfied with the progress Makama Babba is recording and the history he is making in the state, selfish politicians whose aims and objectives of being into politics is to amass wealth to the eternal disadvantage of the larger population, have since inception developed serious antics against the administration of Gov. Abubakar with different shenanigans culminating into media attacks by some sponsored individuals based in Abuja.

Sad enough, they have wasted more than three years fighting Governor Abubakar not because he has failed his people, but because he denied them juicy and illicit appointments, contracts, or access to our treasury for their selfish gains.

As a last resort now, among other shenanigans, a candidate of a major opposition party, is now a political kissing cousins. However, the people are firmly with Gov Abubakar! We are left to make a choice between those championing the cause of rescuing the state and building a thriving Bauchi and those whose mission is to drain the state treasury who award contracts to their sons and in-laws as usual. We are with the former. We must sustain the development drive of Gov Abubakar.

2019, the choice is between someone whose name, record, and antecedents are more synonymous to corruption and stealing public funds who has a huge load of corruption allegations still hanging on his neck and, someone who has built a reputable brand in his name with an untainted and faultless antecedent. And no matter the level of conspiracy and media war employed by those against the present administration, like in 2015, the people’s vote will certainly count. The next election will equally allow people to vote for their choice and we the good people of Bauchi state will not allow disgruntled agents to bring the likes of Bala Mohammed even near the seat of power let alone governing us.

Equally, no amount of vulgar, boorish, and indecorous campaign by the PDP’s Bala Mohammed would change our determination to vote for Governor Abubakar for the second time. Bala’s political scatology is unwrapping the character in him and the decorous people of our dear state are taking note.

Suleimanu writes from Bauchi

