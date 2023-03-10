Bauchi 2023: Group upbeat of APC’s Saddique Abubakar victory

Ahead of March 18 governorship election, a support group has urged the people of Bauchi state to vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Air Marshall Saddique Abubakar (retd) to develop and modernize Bauchi state.

The group, under the aegis of Friends of Air Marshall SB Abubakar, told journalists in Kaduna that the immediate past Nigerian Chief of Air Staff is sure of winning the guber poll in the state because he has the blueprint to change Bauchi state for the better and add value to the lives of the people.

According to Convener of the group, Alhaji Iro Sardauna, “the people of Bauchi state should count themselves lucky to have such a distinguished and honourable Nigerian in the person of Amb. Saddique Baba Abubakar in the state, who joined the governorship race to use his vast experience and leadership skills in leading the state to glory.

“Air Marshall SB Abubakar has the experience to provide the desired development and security in Bauchi state, which was still some few steps above the standard of a rural state before Abubakar as the then Chief of the Air Staff deployed his connection in government to bring lots of projects and infrastructure to the state.

“We are confident that the Bauchi people have already made up their mind to vote for Air Marshall Saddique Baba Abubakar who has distinguished himself as a number one human being right from his early formative years, and whose generosity knew no bound to people irrespective of their backgrounds.

“We call on the incumbent Bauchi state governor of the PDP and his few supporters to honourably throw their weight behind Air Marshall Abubakar whose time has come, and to start preparing his hand over notes to ensure a seamless and brotherly power transition in the Northeast state come May 2023,” the group said.

