Bauchi 2023: Katagum vs. Bauchi zone

The 2023 general elections are fast approaching. It’s less than one and half years to have a new set of leadership at various levels of government and representations. Already, politicians and gladiators are mooting for some coveted positions, especially for the presidential position that President Muhammadu Buhari is finishing his tenure and some states whose governors are finishing their tenure in office or may not seek second term like Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state who has since openly declared his intent to contest for the number one exalted position in Nigeria what pundits believe it was a calculation for soft landing against the internal and external forces teamed up to unseat the governor based on the reality of issues at stake.

For now the two major political parties in Bauchi state, the ruling PDP and the last governorship election losers the APC plus the state minor parties PRP, NNPP, etc, are determined to produce a candidate with public acceptance and clear vision to drive the affairs of the state with caution. Aside from that; like some states in Nigeria, Bauchi state has a peculiar politics of sectionalism that over the years retarded the progress it ought to achieve when compared with its counterparts elsewhere including its appendage Gombe state.

Patriotic citizens are of the viewed that, lots of issues are the reason for the zigzag progress recorded in the areas of social and infrastructural services, viz; politics of regionalism. (Bauchi zone versus Katagum zone which is a substrata of Bauchi state at large). The Bauchi versus Katagum race has over the years remained the litmus test and a yardstick for electing persons to govern one of the most complex and populated states in Nigeria, Bauchi state.



The Bauchi/Katagum power tussle is a cold silent war and a deciding factor that hanged the lofty dreams of the founding fathers of the state whose artifacts have been dirtily cleansed In the history of the 46 years older portion of Nigeria. Next generation will not forgive the present leaders, stakeholders and unpatriotic citizens of the state who prevented the central and northern parts of the state from producing a governor since the only person from the zone that governed the state in the late 70s, late Abubakar Tatari Ali.



Tatari Ali laid a solid foundation for most of the capital projects the state is proud of today. He remained the best governor the state ever produced. He ran an inclusive government. In his short tenure, the state witnessed massive infrastructure development.

From 1999 to date Bauchi southern people have been taking advantage of their population and high number of local government areas to beat the northern part of the state in producing a governor. From Ahmadu Adamu Muazu to Isa Yuguda and the incumbent governor Senator Bala Mohammed, little progress has been made when critically analysed considering the opportunity they had, except for Isa Yuguda who did little to transform the state in equal service delivery and balanced system in shared leadership to the commoners.

The deliberate and conjoined force to block the Katagum zone from producing a governor is nothing other than smear attempt to block the dream and quest of the founding fathers who meant good for the state and its people. Both Bauchi and Katagum are same is just myopic thinking of unscrupulous elements that are benefiting from the ongoing drama that is stopping competent and credible candidates a chance to make a difference in governance.



So far, the two major political parties in Bauchi have number of interested candidates hoping to succeed Bala Mohamed whose popularity has waned. But the issue at stake is; will the southern, central and northern parts of the state unite to choose a better person that can tame the tide? Will they agree to rally support for whoever emerges as the standard bearer, irrespective of the zone he/she comes from? Will the perceived Katagum’s highbrows team up to support a single competent person to help their zone set an example?

Some of the candidates from Katagum are; former Chief of Air Staff Sadique Baba, Captain Bala Jibrin, Dr. Musa Babayo, Faruk Mustafa, and Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu (though he has not made it public yet) and serving top Customs officer Babani Tela (though he seems slow with the consultation but he has been holding series of meetings and partially doling out cars and cash to people). From the central zone are: Senator Abdul Ningi, Senator Halliru Dauda Jika and Bauchi south are; possibly Governor Bala Mohammed, immediate past governor MA Abubakar, Mahmood Mai Jama’a.



At the moment Katagum zone of Bauchi state is in the better position to make history by collectively offering fidelity service for better and for all.

Umar Usman Duguri

