Bauchi APC berates gov’t over non payment of salaries



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state has urged the state government to hasten and pay workers their outstanding salaries.



State publicity secretary of the party Adamu Jallah who gave the charge Thursday in a press release issued to journalists claimed that there is no justification for the government to withhold salaries of some staff for three months and more when the state receives its monthly allocations from the federal government.



“It is a known fact that a lot of activities have paralyzed since the outbreak of COVID 19 nationwide such as Ramadan feeding, school feeding, sponsorship of hajj operations among other things but yet the PDP led government is not able to pay salaries of some workers in the past couple of months despite the fact that money was saved from the suspension of the aforementioned activities.

“It is worthy to note that the state has continued to receive its monthly allocations from the federal government, but yet, it could not provide fertilizer this farming season”. He decried.

Jallah also observed that the continuous verification of civil servants since the inception of the government is yielding no results as number of ghost workers allegedly increase everyday.



“While sympathizing with the affected civil servants who were not paid for many months, we call on the government to hasten and settle their outstanding salaries because it is their rights and the governor has no justification to withhold their salaries when he collects the monthly federal allocations.”



However, the state commissioner of finance insists that the delay in the payment of salaries of some civil servants was due to technical hitches on the side of consultants in charge of the payment.

