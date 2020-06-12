Bauchi APC chieftain faults chairman’s suspension

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state and former commissioner for information, Alhaji Salisu Barau, has faulted the recent purported suspension of the state party chairman, Alhaji Uba Nana, by a faction, saying it was null and void.

Salisu, the publicity secretary of the state APC Integrity Forum, in an interview with newsmen Friday, said the situation was “nothing but a charade.”

He noted that APC as a party “is an institution that is governed by procedures, rules and regulations,” adding that “one or a group of people cannot just wake up in one day to say that they have removed a leader who was elected by the congress.”

“In an ideal society where people know what they are doing, you don’t just wake up overnight and decide to take up responsibility of sacking, dismissing, or suspending a person that is on a particular seat through the normal constitutional provisions, whether political, association or what have you.

“The present chairman was elected through a very valid congress in 2018, he emerged winner and his tenure will elapse only after his own period,” he said.

Salisu also debunked the insinuation that the party “is in a serious crisis,” saying that the “architects of the purported suspension of Uba Nana were probably hired to create acrimony and disaffection within the party.”

According to him, anybody challenging the previous congress that produced Nana as chairman of the APC in Bauchi state should wait until the end of his tenure, “otherwise, such person can be said to be the most unfocused person.”

He said there were procedures for those accusing the state party chairman of wrongdoings to follow, after which, if found guilty, “the party will make a decision and not the way they are going about it now.”