Bauchi APC stakeholders insist on Kunde as chair

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Bauchi Central District of Bauchi state have reiterated their stand on the leadership of Hon. Sunusi Aliyu Kunde as the state chairman.

A press statement issued Friday by the stakeholders’ committee chairman, Adamu S. Noma, indicated that their stand was based on the mandate of Bauchi central stakeholders to produce the state chairman from the senatorial district.

It read in part, “The mandate was given to us following the outright rejection of the imposition of state chairman by Malam Adamu Adamu during the critical stakeholders’ meeting held at the residence of the education minister located at Plot 17 Euphrates Crescent, Abuja, on October 14, 2021.”

It added that a petition was written to the National Reconciliation Committee of the party after the appearance of an unfamiliar person parading himself as the state chairman of the APC in Bauchi.

Noma stated that an acknowledgement letter was received from the National Reconciliation Committee duly signed by its secretary, Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo.

According to the statement, “We should continue to pursue our case in the court of law which is still pending.”