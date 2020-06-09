Bauchi APC suspends senator Bulkachuwa over absenteeism in constituency



The executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kafin kuka, kofar gabas ward of katagum local government area of Bauchi state on Monday suspended senator representing Bauchi north Adamu Bulkachuwa over alleged absenteeism from the constituency for a long time since he was elected.



Addressing Journalists at the party’s Bauchi north zonal secretariat in Azare, the APC ward chairman Sa’adu Muhammed alleged that the senator has deserted the party and the constituents his inauguration as member of the national assembly.



According to him, Bulkachuwa never deemed it good to visit the area to commiserate with them on the outbreak of coronavirus, mass deaths and or give any donations.



“The essence of democracy is primarily to present and safeguard the interest of the populace. A representative most importantly should uphold the interest of the people he represents above his personal ones. If he cannot afford to do that, he is not worth given the mandate.



“The demand and aspiration, pain and agony, needs and wants of the people of Katagum senatorial constituency is pitiable because of the senator’s gross misconduct and failure to table it where it matters most that is the senate chamber.



“Senator Bulkachuwa has disappeared into thin air, evidently deserted his constituency for over six months now, no iconic presence or project from him is sighted in his constituency all this while”. He decried.



The party also alleged that the lawmaker is yet to employ any legislative aides despite the fact that every serving senator is empowered to employ five personal staff thereby leaving his teeming supporters jobless.

Related

No tags for this post.