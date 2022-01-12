Bauchi: Bala settles medical bills of vigilantes involved in accident

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, Tuesday, visited vigilante members involved in a road accident along Bauchi-Maiduguri road currently receiving medical treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

Speaking during the visit, the governor sympathised with them and assured that the state government would settle all their medical bills to ease their sufferings.

Governor Bala, who wished them quick recovery, said their families would be supported also until their full recovery.

He appreciated the support of vigilantes to the maintenance of peace and security and promised that his administration would continue to support security agencies and all the sectors for the state to maintain its position as the most peaceful state.

“I am here in continuation of my commiseration visit to those who had an accident on their way to Azare for the official visit of His Excellency the Vice President to Azare where three personnel died and about 14 sustained various degrees of injuries.

“My coming to the hospital to show our sympathy to those who are currently on treatment and we are going to pay all their medical bills.”

Governor Bala used the medium to commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives and pledged to support them on behalf of the Government and people of Bauchi state.

