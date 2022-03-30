Bauchi: Bala’s media aide awards scholarships to 100 students

The Special Adviser to the Bauchi state governor on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukthar Gidado has given scholarships to 100 students in Alkaleri local government area of the state, his hometown as part of his financial support their educational development.



Addressing the beneficiaries on Wednesday, Mukthar Gidado congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to utilize the financial support to enhance their educational performance.



He said the scholarship is to compliment the efforts of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed in the area of supporting students to excel in their education.



The media aide who also thousands of naira cash and smartphones to some supporters of the governor, said the gesture was to appreciate and encourage them to continue with their support to the PDP led administration in the state.



“This initiative came up 3 months ago when the students of this Local Government paid me a courtesy visit and part of their plea is that they want our support and assistance in their education and that necessitated the constitution of a committee to come up with a blueprint on how I can support their education to compliment the efforts of our leader, Sen. Bala Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi state in the education sector.



“I am doing this support not to seek for your votes because I am not contesting for any elective position but as an appointee of the Governor, I am determined to give my support to the success of his administration and we are all aware that our Governor has succeeded in the delivery of dividends of democracy in critical sectors of education, health, infrastructure, water supply, women and youth empowerment among others.”



Mukthar Gidado noted that, the present administration is doing a lot to improve the standard of education in the state and called on people of the state including those from Alkaleri to rally round the administration of the doggedness and committed Governor whom within 3 years transformed the state to restore its lost glory.



Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairman of Alkaleri Local Government Council, Yusuf Garba who applauded the governor’s media adviser for the gesture, described it as a welcome development and first of it kind in the local government.



The Chairman described education as key to societal development and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the financial support to achieve their set objectives.