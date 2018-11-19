Bauchi bye-election: APC candidate emerges winner

The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu has emerged the winner of the just concluded Toro Federal Constituency bye election in Bauchi state.

Announcing the result yesterday at the INEC collation center, Toro local government area office, the Returning Officer, Professor Ahmed Tijjani Fagam said Yusuf Nuhu is the winner of the Toro Federal

constituency by-election, after scoring a total vote of 22,317.

The Returning Officer said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate; Alhaji Shehu Buba polled 18,235 votes to come second.

He expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the bye election.

