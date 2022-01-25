Bauchi chief judge swears in 31 new commissioners

The Bauchi State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar Tuesday sworn in 31 new Commissioners of Oath for Sharia Court of Appeal Division of the State Judiciary with warning to shun all forms of corruption, malpractices and unethical behavior in the discharge of their responsibilities.



She said their appointment is coming at a time when some corrupt people in the Judiciary have their personal forms, receipts and even stamp using their boys to deprive the revenue of government and defraud unsuspected members of the public.



The chief judge challenged the newly appointed Commissioners of oath to justify the confidence reposed in them by blocking all leakages in the system for the image of judicial system in the state.



She noted that, the State High Court has printed court forms with security features, such as affidavits, probate and other necessary forms, after observing with dismay some disgruntled elements among its staff engaged in corrupt practices such as illegal issuance of affidavits.



“It is worrisome that we are fighting to stop these unfortunate activities in the judiciary by putting measures in place to check the menace, but the perpetrators are fighting us back using religion. It is unfortunate also that people of questionable character are using religion cards to sustain and maintain their fraudulent activities.



“With their appointment and swearing in today, Bauchi State Judiciary have complete the set of Commissioners for Oath having earlier appointed and sworn in that of the High Court Division. This is a new innovation in line with modern trend as obtainable in most States and Jurisdictions to check the menace of corruption and prevent leakage in government revenue.”



Justice Rabi Umar who pointed out that, although, Sharia Court of Appeal is not to administer Oath under the evidence Act, but the intention was to extend the security documents to the Sharia Court so as to carried the Grand Khadi along in tackling fraudulent activities.



“The recent directive I gave for the investigation was the instances some staff of the High Court entered into contractual relationship with various companies worth billions of Naira using forged stamp, letter headed paper of the office of the Chief Registrar and forms without our knowledge, authority or consent.



“All these fraudulent contractual transactions being entered into by these enemies of the judiciary to defraud innocent people are with full support and activate connivance of their godfather who is a senior member of the organization operating behind the scene.”



The chief judge therefore called on members of the public to cooperate with her office to rid the system out of fraudulent activities, assuring that judiciary under her watch would continue to remain open and transparent and despite being conservative and not always responding to issues unnecessarily, but will not hesitate to set the record straight.