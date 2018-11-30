Bauchi Crisis: Police nab principal suspect

Bauchi state police command has arrested the principal suspect allegedly responsible for the recent crisis in Yelwa area of the state capital which resulted in the death of three persons and the destruction of houses.

Recall that on Sunday 18th November 2018, the command nabbed 76 suspects following a fight between two rival groups at a birthday party over a girl friend that later degenerated into a communal clash in the area.

Parading the principal suspect, one Patrick Zumunta, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar on Thursday explained that the main culprit, aged 26 years had allegedly fled to Jos, Plateau state after the incident to avoid arrest.

He revealed that police officers attached to the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) following credible intelligence on Monday, 26th November, 2018 intercepted and collared him on his way back from Jos to Bauchi.

Abubakar said the suspect was currently being interrogated at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after which he would be

charged to court.

“Once again, the command is determined to ensure that all perpetrators of the crisis would be brought to book, and solicit for the cooperation and understanding of good citizens of the state in its effort to make the state peaceful,” he assured.