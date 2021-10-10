Bauchi distributes N99m occupational equipment in Itas, Jama’are LGs



Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Sunday distributed occupational equipments worth N99 million in Itas Gadau and Jama’are local governments of the state to 1, 000 youth and women.



The gesture according to the governor was part of his social welfare scheme tagged ‘Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme’ (KEEP) designed to be implemented across the 20 local government areas.



He explained that in each of the local governments, 500 people would benefit from the gesture adding that so far these were the 8th local governments that benefited from the gesture.



The governor said in Itas Gadau, the items distributed which included commercial motorcycles, cash capitals, grinding and sewing machines were worth N49 million.



According to him, N50 million was expended in the empowerment scheme in Jama’are saying his administration is mindful of the need to lift people out of poverty.



The governor stated that monitoring and evaluation mechanism was put in place to ensure that the occupational materials are not diverted but reach the right beneficiaries.