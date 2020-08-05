Bauchi emir reinstates sacked Bello Kirfi as ‘Waziri’



The emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu Wednesday reinstated Alhaji Bello Kirfi as ‘Waziri’ of Bauchi.



Recall that Kirfi was suspended three years ago by the emir over alleged disloyalty and insubordination.



Blueprint learnt that the Waziri title in the Hausa land is being confered on a person close to emir and serves as adviser to the emirate.



It was also gathered that since the suspension of Kirfi as a member of the emirate council in 2017, intercessions by eminent personalities across the nation to get him reinstated proved abortive.



However, on Wednesday the emir decided to reinstate the sacked traditional title holder and sent the state governor Bala Mohammed to present the letter of reinstatement to him at his residence.



The governor congratulated the elder statesman for having his position restored by the emir and asked him to continue to contribute to the development of the state.



Kirfi was one of the elders who openly canvassed support to governor Bala Mohammed during the 2019 polls.