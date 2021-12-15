Bauchi empowers youth, women to be agent of conflict resolution

Bauchi state government Tuesday said it has initiated various empowerment programmes aimed at empowering youth and women to be agent of conflict resolution for the sustenance of peace and security in the state.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Adanu Manu Soro, stated this at the inauguration of a capacity- building training on the engagement of youth and women in conflict resolution.

Adamu Soro said the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme introduced by Governor Bala Mohammed is to ensure the engagement of youth and women in useful ventures to address unemployment and social vices in the state.

He expressed optimism that the training would avail over 40 participants the opportunity to contribute their quota positively towards addressing the security challenges bedeviling the country.

“I am highly delighted to be at this training which will complement efforts of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed towards initiating peace- building programmes to give opportunity to youth and women to contribute to promotion of peace and security.”

The commissioner stated the commitment of the state government to partner with groups and organisations that have the zeal of promoting youth and women engagement in peace and conflict resolution.

In her address, the North-east programme manager, International Alert, Mary Kachollom, said the organisation is collaborating with critical stakeholders in a bid to encourage communities to resolve conflict around them in line with SDG’s policy.