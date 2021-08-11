Bauchi: Ex-supporters urge APC to expel Sanin Malam over anti-party activities

A group of supporters of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirant in Bauchi, Alhaji Sani Shehu alias ‘Sanin Malam’ have expressed dismay with the aspirant for filing a suit against the party.

Our correspondent reports that Sanin Malam sued the party as a result of the outcome of the last wards congresses where the party caretaker committee opted for consensus.

Addressing journalists, Tuesday, the APC stalwarts led by Sanin Malam’s former director of media, Aminu Tura and public relations officer, Bello Bature Bakaro, said the aspirant did not consult them before he instituted the suit against the party.

“Ordinarily, we have the obligation to make an inquiry as to why our principal unilaterally took such action without consulting widely with his supporters who had participated in the congress on his instance and knowledge.

“Alhaji Sani Shehu attended Rahama Suites stakeholders’ meeting where, unanimously, the party agreed to hold the congress via consensus. To this effect, we wish to state in clear terms that the said court suit instituted by Sanin Malam is a deliberate attempt to ridicule and plunge the party into the pool of political turmoil,” they said.

While dissociating themselves from Sanin Malam, the former supporters urged the national leadership of the party to expel him, saying they have reservations on his loyalty.

They recalled that the APC chieftain allegedly campaigned openly for the current state Governor Bala Mohammed of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, saying his dragging the party to court now had indicated that he had not repented genuinely.