Bauchi: FERMA rehabilitates 137 kilometers of roads within 8 months



The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has disclosed that it had rehabilitated about 137 kilometers roads in Bauchi state within the last eight months.



Mr Nanfan Daniel Joroh, the Federal Roads Maintenance Engineer Bauchi state made the disclosure on Saturday during a critical stakeholders workshop organized by FERMA in partnership with Lofty Inc Allied Partners Limited in the state.



He said the rehabilitated roads were impassable before their intervention adding that the agency did not only make them motorable but provided culverts around some of them so that the renovated roads could last long.



The FERMA boss advised stakeholders and road users in the state to report any persons that destroy roads to the agency noting that if the government constructs and rehabilitates the roads, users have the duty of protecting them against destruction.



Also speaking, the executive director of Lofty Inc Allied Partners who were the facilitators of the workshop Engineer Michael Oluwagbemi explained that the workshop was designed to engage critical stakeholders on road and train them on the productive maintenance of the over 200, 000 kilometers federal and state roads in the country.



“The idea is to have series of workshops where those critical stakeholders including the police, the Federal Roads Safety Commission, members of the NURTW, NATO, members of the high way, federal and state ministries of finance, ministries of transport will come together and discuss how we can maintain the roads”. He said.



According to him, all the citizens should be custodians of the Nigerian roads by avoiding actions such as blocking drainages that will eventually cause floods on the roads and reporting those who destroy the roads to police in addition to intimating FERMA on roads that have pot holes to prevent them from breaking.