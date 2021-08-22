Bauchi flags off phase 2 COVID-19 vaccination with 100, 296 doses



Bauchi state government on Saturday flagged off the phase 2 of COVID 19 vaccination with 100,296 doses across the 20 local government areas of the state.



The state Chairman Task Force on COVID-19 and deputy of Bauchi state Baba Tela, disclosed this during the inauguration of the phase 2 COVID-19 vaccination exercise in Bauchi.



He said the state received 100,296 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the American government for vaccination to the general public in the 20 local government areas.



According to him, the state government is also waiting for other vaccines from Pfizer and Johnson Johnson to complement the first dose received from the American government.



“This time around the vaccination is for the general public, we don’t have any target. It is for everybody that attained the age of 18 and above.



“We are also urging the general public to come out and accept the vaccines for their safety and protection, we would not relent to persuade those resisting the vaccines”. He said.



Earlier, the chairman Bauchi state primary health care development agency Dr Rilwanu Mohammmed said the agency would intensify efforts to see that everybody is vaccinated.



He urged the health workers and those with the responsibility not to allow any form of abuse of the vaccines.