Bauchi gets new CP as police promotes Jimeta to AIG



Following the elevation of the former commissioner of police of Bauchi state Lawal Jimeta to the position of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), a new commissioner in the person of Abiodun Alabi has been posted to the state.



Mr Alabi while taking over on Monday said he expects the citizens of the state to partner with the police to tackle criminality.



While asserting that community policing is the best way to combat criminals, the commissioner of police promised to work with all stakeholders to police the state.



He acknowledged that Bauchi is one of the most peaceful states in the north east assuring that the police in the state will continue to provide adequate security to protect lives and properties of the citizens.



Also speaking, the outgoing CP Lawal Jimeta said he did not regret serving in the state adding that the command during his tenure has reduced criminality to the barest minimum.



He urged his successor to consolidate on the gains and appealed to all stakeholders to support him to secure the state.