Bauchi gov a patriot, ‘ll never join APC, Norrhern youth leaders tell FFK

A frontline group made up of over 100 youth groups, Northern Youths Leaders Forum (NYLF) has described claims by former Aviation Minister, Chief Fami Fani-Kayode (FFK), that he would influence Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, and two other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to dump their party as lame and laughable.

NYLF President, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, expressed this at a world press conference in Yola on Friday September 17, 2021.

“We observed the defection by Chief Femi Fani Kayode (FFK) from PDP to APC yesterday (Thursday) with little or no surprise.

“We strongly believe that this is the time and season for defections. It is our belief that whenever someone defects, it is obvious that he or she is pursuing something or something is pursuing him or her.

“However, we are surprised and astonished with the reason and claims of Chief Femi Fani Kayode (FFK) for his defection, how he influenced the defection, of three PDP’s Governors to APC and his lame claim that he is in the process of influencing the defection of another three PDP’s Governors to APC,” Afiyo said.

NYLF said while they remain aloof, tacit and obstetric to his claims that God told him to defect to APC and how he influenced governors Dave Umahi, Ben Ayade and Muhammad Matawalle’s defection, they take seriously with unassuming exception, his claim that Governors Ifeanyi Unwuanyi, Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde are on their way to APC through his influence.

“We are odiously convinced that FFK has the right to use his only and available political weapon and value which is his tongue, we make bold to say that FFK as we know him, has made a lunatic and vain claim to placate and please his Taskmasters and Paymasters.

“We are not surprised with this claim because former President Obasanjo said it on the 30th of August, 2018 when we visited him and I quote ‘”Fani Kayode is my boy, give him food, he will praise and sing for you. (Check Punch Newspaper 31st August 2018).

“We sincerely believed and truly too, that this is part of his praise singing which he is known for,” he said.

The group stated categorically that Governor Bala Mohammed will never dump the PDP for APC.

The group said it is a general and public knowledge that the nation is sinking and there is every need for patriots and advanced citizens to come together to rescue Nigeria.

On the Southern Governors’ demand for a Southern President, NYLF described it as a good development, however, warning that it does not reflect realities on ground.

The group further at the briefing, pointed out that they are impressed by the massive infrastructural development in Adamawa State, endorsing him for another term in 2023.