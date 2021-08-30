Bauchi gov can calm PDP storm, northern youth leaders tell Obasanjo





The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), an umbrella of 42 Arewa groups, has called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other Nigerian leaders to prevail on the Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, to clam the storm within the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



This was contained in a statement, signed by NYLF President, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, dated Sunday August 29, 2021.

“We met with the former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta yesterday and the discussions were fruitful.



“Some of the matters tabled before him included appealing to him to summon a meeting of Nigeria’s fathers with a view to intervening in the country’s woes and proffering solutions,” it said.

The group specifically called on Obasanjo to wade into the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring that the party remains the hope of Nigerians.



It described Obasanjo as an “advanced citizen who believes in the corporate existence of Nigeria.”

Afiyo, mentioned other “Nigeria’s fathers” to include former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), General Theophilus Danjuma (retd), General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) and Ernest Shonekan.



He listed banditry, kidnapping, corruption, poor economy, agitation for secession as part of the challenges the country faces.

He said it was high time “these patriotic Nigerians” met and proffered solutions to the challenges before they consume the nation.

He disclosed that the NYLF was part of the groups that supported President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 but expressed concerns that he has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians.



He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of a lack of political will to solve the myriads of challenges confronting the country.

“We were part of the groups that brought Buhari in 2015, we thought the Buhari that we knew would change things, but we realised that we have made mistake and we have to correct it. That is why I came personally to see Baba and we have discussed, he has to also be involved.

“We want Obasanjo to do two things – one, to summon the elders, Nigeria’s fathers. They have to meet, discuss and intervene. We also want him to wade into the crisis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a view to resolving it”, the NYLF chairman stated.



According to him, only the PDP can provide an alternative and better governance Nigerians are yearning for.



He said the current crisis in the PDP was a result of power-play between some governors because of their presidential ambition in 2023, urging former Obasanjo to call on the Bauchi state governor, Bala Muhammed, to prevail on the governors.



He noted that the courage, competence and experience of governor Muhammed can calm the storm within the PDP.



Speaking on the agitation for power shift ahead of 2023, Afiyo said the next president could come from any part of the country, provided such a candidate has the competence and capacity to address Nigeria’s challenges.