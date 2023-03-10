Bauchi governor commiserates with APC, PDP clash victims

Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed, Friday, commiserated with the people of Duguri Town in Alkaleri local government area of the state, over the killing of one Malam Maiunguwa Shata and 15 others injured following a clash between All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters.

Blueprint Weekend reports that supporters of the two parties clashed, Wednesday, during the campaign rally of the APC Governorship Candidate, Sadique Abubakar.

The governor, who is a native of Duguri, described the incident as unfortunate coming at a time when concerted efforts by the state government and relevant security agencies were being made to protect the lives and property of residents.

Speaking during the visit the governor stated, “On Wednesday, we were in Bauchi at the instance of the Commissioner of Police and all the security agencies to sign a peace accord. When I came back, I was alerted that the APC governorship candidate was coming to my home town.

“My brother, the District Head, had been alerted and all arrangements were made to receive him. He was received in the District Head palace, but when they came out, they were making insinuations that they came to teach me as their son a lesson.

“They were carrying thugs and hooligans with dangerous weapons they were going about chasing people. Apparently, they came on a mission to unleash terror because they had a list of people they wanted to get and they even visited them in their homes. Shot one and killed him there.

“They unleash terror by destroying vehicles, my billboards and anything that they see on the way. You can see the example of the six Keke NAPEP that were destroyed.

“We have come to pacify them to be patient. They are doing this because of me and we have made reports to the security agencies but we are going to take it because I know our people. They have a deep sense of revenge but, I have come to pacify them and they have agreed.

“We want the elections to be peaceful. I assure the international community and Nigerians that we are not going to submit to cheap blackmail of violence because we believe we are the winners and that we should not play to the gallery and that is why I came with all our people in government.”

